BSF Jawan Shoots Self Dead During Duty Near Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: A 44-year-old jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver while on duty near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Thursday, police said. The reason as to why the jawan took the drastic step is being investigated, they added.

The jawan, Krishna Kumar, who hailed from Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, had been serving in BSF for the last 24 years. Currently, he was posted as the head constable at Bhanu border post of the 173rd battalion in Shahgarh Bulge area near the international border in Jaisalmer.

Upon hearing the gunshot, the jawans rushed to the spot and found Krishna in a severely injured condition. Police were informed after which, senior BSF officials reached the spot.

Baburam, in-charge of Shahgarh police station, said prima facie it seems that the BSF jawan died by suicide but the reasons behind the incident is unknown. His body has been kept in Ramgarh hospital and family members were informed, he said. The autopsy will be conducted after the arrival of the jawan's family members, he added.