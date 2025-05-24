Days In Captivity Later BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Returns To A Hero’s Welcome In West Bengal's Rishra

Rishra (West Bengal): When the clock struck 9:10 PM, everything changed in a house in Rishra. Jubilation was on the hilt and celebration the mood. As BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw stepped into his home, the moment dawned for which his family had prayed every single day after April 23, the day he crossed the international border and was captured in Pakistan.

On May 14, he was repatriated to India and on Friday night, May 23, he finally returned to his family in Rishra.

Inside the Shaw residence, emotions ran riot, as his mother Devanti and wife Rajni stood at the door, with an 'aarti thali' to usher him in. As Purnam reached the doorstep, Rajni performed an aarti while Devanti held her son tight for long with tears flowing down her cheeks. Draped in marigold garlands Purnam spoke to some people who had gathered in the house while wishing neighbors and relatives.

A Month In Captivity Later BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Returns To A Hero’s Welcome In West Bengal's Rishra (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to media, Purnam said, “I am thankful to everyone for their support. I could return home because everyone did what they could. My parents remained anxious while wife is unwell. Everyone was worried. I was granted leave to visit them and then I can return to my camp,” he said in a calm and composed state. “We are trained to protect the nation and I was doing that when things went wrong. I will be returning to duty again soon,” he added.

The family had prepared all his favourite food items like luchi, curry, chutney, papad, and rasgulla. But with the sea of people present at his house, exchange of greetings went on for a long time into midnight.

Earlier on the day, Purnam was taken on a grand procession held in honour of his return by the Rishra Municipality. Hundreds of people waved the National Flag, while local residents joined the march that began at Bagkhal and passed through Sandhya Bazar, NS Road, Rabindra Bhavan before reaching Harishabha, the place Purnam lives. Since crowds swelled with time, it took Punram over three hours later to reach the Harishabha temple, where he offered prayers.

His wife Rajni, who went to Pathankot to bring him back, could not control herself and cried the moment she met him at home. “It seems as if I have fought a war and won,” she told ETV Bharat, her voice choking with emotion. “At some points I thought he would not return but when we saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and our local chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra, all doing their best to get him back, I knew there was hope. The BSF support cannot be explained in words. It is more heartwarming to see the honour and respect being showered my husband received here. It is a matter of pride for us and we will always carry it along with us,” she concluded.