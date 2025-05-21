BSF Jawan From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Jammu And Kashmir

Narsampet: A 28-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver while on duty at Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on May 18. His body was brought to his hometown in Narsampet of Telangana's Warangal district on Tuesday.

Sampangi Nagaraju (28), a resident of Vaddera Colony in Narsampet, reportedly took to end his life within a month after he returned from his hometown. He had come home on a leave and left for work on April 23.

According to family members, the jawan was suffering from acute mental anguish due to some dispute at home. Nagaraju was the youngest among his two brothers. Relatives said Sampangi Vijaya and Mallaiah had raised their three sons with a lot of affection and high hopes.

Nagaraju had aspired to serve the armed forces since his school days. Finally he managed to fulfill his dream and joined the BSF as a constable in 2016.

In March end, Nagaraju had come home on leave to attend his second brother's death anniversary but was called back to join duty by his superiors. His untimely death has left his family members devastated and a pall of gloom has descended upon his hometown.

His body was brought to his hometown on Tuesday, where relatives and community members gathered to pay their last respects.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.