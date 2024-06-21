BSF Jawan Found Dead With Bullet Wound In Chhattisgarh's Kanker, Suicide Suspected: Police

Kanker: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was found dead with bullet wound on the head in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Friday. Police are suspecting that he died by suicide.

The incident took place in Pakhanjur area of ​​Kanker. Body of Madan Kumar, head constable of BSF's 94th battalion was found around 300 metres away from Marbeda camp in Pakhanjur. Madan was a native of Bihar.

Police officials said that Madan went missing on Thursday when a team of his unit was out on Road Security Operation (RSO) in Chhote Bethia area. During a search operation, security personnel found his body with a bullet injury on the head in the forests this morning. Police took the body into its custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, investigations have been launched by police in this connection. SSP Prashant Shukla said a case of a BSF jawan's death has come to light. "It is being investigated whether it is suicide or murder. It is not a Naxal-related incident. The forensic team is engaged in investigation," he said.

"The deceased jawan's service rifle has also been recovered. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. But more information will be known after the investigations are completed. The body has been sent to Pakhanjur for post-mortem and further investigation is on," Shukla said.

Read more

Chhattisgarh: Two CAF Personnel Dead, 2 Injured in Road Accident During Camp Shifting in Balrampur