BSF Holds Weapons Exhibition During Rajasthan Desert Festival

Jaisalmer: In the ongoing Desert Festival being held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday held a special weapons exhibition to showcase the military prowess of the country's first line of defence.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the event, DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore said that various types of modern weapons used by the BSF were displayed in the exhibition, so that tourists and local people can understand the working style and contribution of the forces engaged in the security of the country.

The exhibition provided a window to the tourists and locals into the range of modern weapons used by the BSF. Also, films depicting the bravery of the soldiers and their dedication to the country were screened, which made the audience aware of the hardships and sacrifices of the soldiers.

The domestic and foreign tourists who came to the exhibition appreciated the weapons used by the BSF soldiers and their contribution. The event further strengthened the feeling of respect and patriotism towards the Indian Army and BSF.

The Jaisalmer Desert Festival was inaugurated on Tuesday by District Collector Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary, MLA Mahant Pratappuri, Municipal Chairman Manish Purohit and former MLA Sangsingh Bhati.