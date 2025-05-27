BSF Foils Infiltration Bid By Bangladeshi Nationals In Assam’s Mankachar

Dhubri: In a swift and decisive action, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of Bangladeshi nationals along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district.
According to reports, the incident occurred during the pushback of 14 Bangladeshi nationals, who had allegedly entered Indian territory illegally. When BSF personnel attempted to repatriate them across the border, Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) troops objected, leading to a heated argument between the forces of the two countries.
Sources confirmed that BGB troops crossed into the zero line (no man’s land) and engaged in a verbal confrontation with BSF troops. The situation further deteriorated when hundreds of Bangladeshi civilians gathered near the zero line, intensifying the standoff.
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were compelled to fire warning shots into the air to control an escalating situation.
According to a statement issued by the BSF’s Guwahati Frontier, the incident occurred in the early hours of May 27, when vigilant BSF troops observed a group of individuals approaching the international boundary from the Bangladesh side. Suspecting an infiltration attempt, the personnel immediately challenged the group to prevent their unauthorised entry into Indian territory.
Faced with the prompt response from Indian border troops, the infiltrators quickly retreated into Bangladesh without breaching the border.
“The BSF remains committed to its mission of safeguarding India’s borders while upholding humanitarian values and international cooperation,” said the PRO, BSF Guwahati Frontier, in an official release.
The situation remains tense but under control, with additional BSF personnel deployed in the area to ensure peace and prevent further escalation. The BSF has time and again reiterated its resolve to thwart any unlawful cross-border activities and maintain peace along the border areas, particularly in sensitive districts like South Salmara Mankachar, which has witnessed sporadic attempts at illegal entry in the past. As of the time of reporting, no official statement has been released by the Bangladesh authorities or the BGB regarding the incident.
