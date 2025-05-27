ETV Bharat / state

BSF Foils Infiltration Bid By Bangladeshi Nationals In Assam’s Mankachar

Dhubri: In a swift and decisive action, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of Bangladeshi nationals along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district.

According to reports, the incident occurred during the pushback of 14 Bangladeshi nationals, who had allegedly entered Indian territory illegally. When BSF personnel attempted to repatriate them across the border, Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) troops objected, leading to a heated argument between the forces of the two countries.

Sources confirmed that BGB troops crossed into the zero line (no man’s land) and engaged in a verbal confrontation with BSF troops. The situation further deteriorated when hundreds of Bangladeshi civilians gathered near the zero line, intensifying the standoff.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were compelled to fire warning shots into the air to control an escalating situation.

According to a statement issued by the BSF’s Guwahati Frontier, the incident occurred in the early hours of May 27, when vigilant BSF troops observed a group of individuals approaching the international boundary from the Bangladesh side. Suspecting an infiltration attempt, the personnel immediately challenged the group to prevent their unauthorised entry into Indian territory.