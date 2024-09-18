ETV Bharat / state

BSF Foils Infiltration Attempt In Amritsar, Pakistani Intruder killed

author img

By ANI

Published : 1 hours ago

BSF said the intruder surreptitiously crossed the international boundary around and started approaching the border near Ratankhurd village. The official said that the man took advantage of darkness, and security forces fired at him as he did not stop and continued to move towards the border fence.

BSF Foils Infiltration Attempt In Amritsar, Pakistani Intruder killed
Representational image. (ANI)

Amritsar: An infiltration attempt was foiled by the Border Security Force (BSF) as they killed a Pakistani intruder alongside the international border in the Amritsar district of Punjab, said BSF in a release. According to the release from BSF, the intruder surreptitiously crossed the international boundary at around 09:13 pm on Monday, September 16, and started approaching the border near Ratankhurd village.

The official said that the man took advantage of darkness, and security forces fired at him as he did not stop and continued to move towards the border fence, the BSF official added. BSF has recovered Rs 270 Pakistani currency in various denominations with one half-torn Pak 10 Rupees.


"On 16th Sept' 2024, during the night hours, alert BSF troops on duty observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder at about 09:13 pm, who surreptitiously crossed the IB (International Boundary) and started approaching towards border security fence, taking advantage of darkness, in the border area near Village- Ratankhurd of district Amritsar," the BSF said in a release.


"BSF troops immediately challenged the intruder, but he did not stop his advance towards the border security fence, and showed aggressive gestures. The troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder, neutralising him. Pak currency of Rupees 270/ in various denominations with one half-torn Pak 10 Rupees note were recovered from his possession. The dead body of the Pak intruder has been handed over to PS- Gharinda for further action," BSF added.
The dead body of the Pakistani intruder has been handed over to the Gharinda police station for further action.

Read more:

  1. Another Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan; 3 kg Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore Recovered
  2. BSF Trooper Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Border in Jammu

Amritsar: An infiltration attempt was foiled by the Border Security Force (BSF) as they killed a Pakistani intruder alongside the international border in the Amritsar district of Punjab, said BSF in a release. According to the release from BSF, the intruder surreptitiously crossed the international boundary at around 09:13 pm on Monday, September 16, and started approaching the border near Ratankhurd village.

The official said that the man took advantage of darkness, and security forces fired at him as he did not stop and continued to move towards the border fence, the BSF official added. BSF has recovered Rs 270 Pakistani currency in various denominations with one half-torn Pak 10 Rupees.


"On 16th Sept' 2024, during the night hours, alert BSF troops on duty observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder at about 09:13 pm, who surreptitiously crossed the IB (International Boundary) and started approaching towards border security fence, taking advantage of darkness, in the border area near Village- Ratankhurd of district Amritsar," the BSF said in a release.


"BSF troops immediately challenged the intruder, but he did not stop his advance towards the border security fence, and showed aggressive gestures. The troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder, neutralising him. Pak currency of Rupees 270/ in various denominations with one half-torn Pak 10 Rupees note were recovered from his possession. The dead body of the Pak intruder has been handed over to PS- Gharinda for further action," BSF added.
The dead body of the Pakistani intruder has been handed over to the Gharinda police station for further action.

Read more:

  1. Another Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan; 3 kg Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore Recovered
  2. BSF Trooper Injured as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Border in Jammu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTANI INTRUDER SHOT DEADPUNJABBSF SHOT DEAD PAKISTANI INTRUDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.