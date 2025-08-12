BSF Foils Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid In Rajasthan; Heroin Worth Rs 8.5 Crore Seized

Bikaner: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a consignment of drugs worth Rs 8.5 crore on the international Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Bikaner, officials said on Tuesday.

The recovery was made near 21 Beedi village of Khajuwala town situated along the India-Pakistan border.

A BSF spokesperson said that based on the intelligence inputs from the Intelligence Branch of BSF Bikaner, a joint intensive search operation was conducted with Khajuwala police under the direction of Deputy Inspector General Regional Headquarters Ajay Luthra. During the search operation, 1.665 kg of narcotic substance (heroin) was seized in 21 Beedi village area, which is worth about Rs 8.50 crore in the international market, the spokesperson said.

DIG Ajay Luthra of Bikaner Sector Headquarters confirmed that the drugs consignment has been recovered and further investigation is underway.

It is learnt that the BSF Intelligence Branch had received intelligence information that drugs were to be smuggled into Indian territory from across the border. Earlier also, based on the intelligence inputs from the Intelligence Branch of BSF Bikaner, similar cross-border drug smuggling bids have been foiled by the BSF. On August 3, 522 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.50 crore was recovered from a farm near the India-Pakistan international border in Sangatpura village near Daulatpura in Sri Ganganagar district.

It is worth noting that Pakistan keeps trying to smuggle drugs through drones and other means from across the border in the border areas.