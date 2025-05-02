BSF DG Inspects Border Posts On International India-Pak Border During Two-Day Visit To Bikaner

Bikaner: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Chaudhary on Friday inspected the border posts on the international India-Pakistan border adjoining Khajuwala in Rajasthan's Bikaner and interacted with the soldiers.

Amid the tension between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam Terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22, 2025, Daljit Chaudhary reached Bikaner on a two-day visit.

On Thursday, Chaudhary met with the officers of the Army's Ranbankura Division and Bikaner Range IG Om Prakash and Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar to discuss the present situation.

As many as 26 people, including two foreigners and a local, were killed in the gruesome attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadows, was one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed and one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in the same year.

Since the attack, India has taken multiple steps against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Water treaty, closing the Wagah-Attari border, and declaring certain Pakistani High Commission officers as Persona Non Grata.

The attack has shook the conscience of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have vowed to take strong revenge of the attack and give a befitting reply. Six people from Maharashtra, including two from Pune, were killed in the gruesome attack.

