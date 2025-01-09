After Camels, BSF Deploys Trained Dogs Along India-Pakistan Border

Bikaner: The Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed trained dogs along the India-Pakistan border for helping soldiers to enhance vigilance and security.
Earlier camels were deployed for patrolling along the international border along with providing logistical support to the troops.
DIG Ajay Luthra of Bikaner sector headquarters of BSF said 20 dogs have been sent to the border after an initial round of training. Around 32 more dogs are being trained and they will also be sent to different places in the future.
These 20 German Shepherds will now undergo a 24-week training. Earlier in BSF, there used to be four dogs in a battalion and now there are eight dogs.
Special training for dogs
- Explosive Training: Dogs will be trained to sniff various kinds of weapons and ammunition
- Narcotics Training: The four-legged animals will be taught to sniff narcotics.
- Assault Training: In this round of training, dogs will be trained to attack the enemy
The training sessions will be held in the morning and evening. A dog is accompanied by a handler, who is a BSF jawan. During training, the dog is first taught to sit and stand as per gesture.
In the border areas, where drug trafficking is a major issue, dogs trained to sniff narcotics, have been deployed. These dogs will play an important role to prevent drug trafficking along the bordering areas of Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar districts.
DIG Luthra said these dogs will be sent to Rajasthan and Gujarat frontiers as per requirement. A breeding centre for dogs has also been set up, where good dogs breeds are prepared for BSF.
There is a BSF Dogs Training Academy in Madhya Pradesh's Tekanpur at the national level. Now, BSF is setting up training centres along the borders of different states. The training center for Rajasthan and Gujarat border has started in Bikaner.
