After Camels, BSF Deploys Trained Dogs Along India-Pakistan Border

Bikaner: The Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed trained dogs along the India-Pakistan border for helping soldiers to enhance vigilance and security.

Earlier camels were deployed for patrolling along the international border along with providing logistical support to the troops.

DIG Ajay Luthra of Bikaner sector headquarters of BSF said 20 dogs have been sent to the border after an initial round of training. Around 32 more dogs are being trained and they will also be sent to different places in the future.

These 20 German Shepherds will now undergo a 24-week training. Earlier in BSF, there used to be four dogs in a battalion and now there are eight dogs.

Special training for dogs