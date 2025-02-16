BSF Camel Squad Steals The Show At Maru Mahotsav In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) patrol on camels on the Rajasthan border to keep the border with Pakistan safe. The camel squad of BSF is also a major attraction during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The border guarding force showcased the squad in its ceremonial uniform with the camels decorated colorfully at the three-day Maru Mahotsav here recently. The objective was not only to entertain the crowd at the event but also to motivate youngsters to join the armed forces. Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Khinchi said the Camel Tattoo Show includes cultural and physical performances and the camels were decorated with various of colorful tattoss. The pictures and designs made on the camels made them attractive. "Every camel in the show was decorated like a special artist, which not only entertained the audience, but also showcased Indian culture and traditional art of Rajasthan. A wonderful musical performance was given by the camel mounted band on the melodious tunes of Rajasthani folk songs," Khinchi said.

He said the BSF's camel squad and camel mounted band also participated in the recent Republic Day parade on Rajpath in Delhi. He said that the show at Maru Mahotsav was a confluence of the power, art and Indian culture. "Through the show, BSF showcased its ethos of courage and told the citizens of the country that the soldiers deployed to protect the country's borders are ready to deal with every difficulty, Khinchi said.

The camel squad of BSF (ETV Bharat)

BSF has around 1,200 camels which are trained at a training centre located on Mandore Road in Jodhpur. The camels are trained since the age of five. A camel serves in BSF for about 15 years after which it retired. The camel squad of BSF had participated in Republic Day parade on Rajpath for the first time in 1976. At that time, the camels were not given any special training. From the year 1990, the camel squad started participating in the parade alongwith the mounted band.