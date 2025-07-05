ETV Bharat / state

BSF Arrests 2 Naxalites Amid Monsoon Operation In Kanker

Acting on a tip-off, BSF jawans launched a joint operation in Abujhmad forest in Chhattisgarh and arrested two Naxalites.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF jawans launched a joint operation in Abujhmad forest in Chhattisgarh and arrested two Naxalites.
Weapons And Explosives Recovered (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 5, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST

Kanker: The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two Naxalites, including a woman, from the dense forests of Mindi village, located on the Kanker-Narayanpur border in the Abujhmad region.

Despite heavy rainfall, jawans from the 47th and 40th BSF Battalions launched a carefully planned offensive operation deep in the remote and challenging terrain.

According to an official press release from the BSF, credible intelligence regarding the Naxal movement in the region was received.

"Acting on this input, security forces launched a joint operation by crossing swollen rivers and difficult forest paths. When the troops reached the target area, they noticed suspicious activity and quickly cordoned off the zone," the BSF said.

"During the search operation, two individuals attempted to flee, but were apprehended by the authorities soon after. The arrested Naxalites were identified as Lakhmu Padda and Lakhmi Padda, residents of Narayanpur district. The security personnel recovered four Bharmar rifles, IED-making materials, Naxal uniforms, medical supplies, propoganda literature, and other essential items from them," the BSF added.

"The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated, and further investigations are underway to uncover more about their network and activities," the security agency said.

The BSF emphasised its commitment to making India Naxal-free and praised the bravery and determination of its personnel in executing the mission under harsh weather conditions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted on multiple occasions that Naxalism will be wiped out from the country before March 2026.

