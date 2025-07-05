ETV Bharat / state

BSF Arrests 2 Naxalites Amid Monsoon Operation In Kanker

Kanker: The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two Naxalites, including a woman, from the dense forests of Mindi village, located on the Kanker-Narayanpur border in the Abujhmad region.

Despite heavy rainfall, jawans from the 47th and 40th BSF Battalions launched a carefully planned offensive operation deep in the remote and challenging terrain.

According to an official press release from the BSF, credible intelligence regarding the Naxal movement in the region was received.

"Acting on this input, security forces launched a joint operation by crossing swollen rivers and difficult forest paths. When the troops reached the target area, they noticed suspicious activity and quickly cordoned off the zone," the BSF said.