Gujarat: BSF Apprehends 15 Pakistani Fishermen Near Border In Kutch

Bhuj: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen and also seized an engine-fitted country boat near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district, BSF said on Sunday.
The search operation was carried out jointly by the 68 Battalion BSF, 176 Battalion BSF, and the Water Wing, with support from local patrol boats on Saturday, based on specific information regarding an unidentified boat found in the general area of the border outpost at Kori Creek in the state's Kutch region, it said.
"An extensive search was carried out in the adjoining boats and during the search, 15 Pakistani fishermen were apprehended along with one engine-fitted country boat," the BSF said in a release.
The fishermen, all Pakistani nationals hailing from Sujawal district in Sindhi province of the neighbouring country, were found in the general area of the border outpost of the BSF's 68th battalion, it said. The boat carried around 60 kg of fish, nine fishing nets, diesel, ice, food items and wooden sticks. A mobile phone and Rs 200 in Pakistani currency were also seized from their possession, the BSF said.
