BSF Allowing Infiltrators To Enter India, Idea Is To Destabilise Bengal, Alleges Mamata

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to find out where the infiltrators were staying, saying she would pen a letter to the Centre.

BSF Allowing Infiltrators To Enter India, Idea Is To Destabilise Bengal, Alleges Mamata
File photo of WB CM Mamata Banerjee (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force of letting infiltrators from Bangladesh enter India and charged the BSF with trying to destabilise the state.

Banerjee said she could sense a "blueprint of the central government" behind this attitude of the BSF".

"We have got information that the BSF is letting infiltrators enter India through Islampur, Sitai, Chopra and several other bordering areas. The BSF is also torturing people and trying to destabilise the state," she said at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat.

"There is a blueprint of the central government behind this. But goons are entering India. I want peace on both sides of the border. We have a good relationship with neighbouring Bangladesh," she said.

She directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to find out where the infiltrators were staying and said that she would write a strongly worded letter to the Centre.

"They (BSF) are trying to hold the Trinamool Congress government responsible for it. I will ask the DGP to find out where these infiltrators are staying after entering the state," she added.

