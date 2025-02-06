BSE, Odisha To Introduce New And State-Of-The-Art Security Measures For HSC Examination

Cuttack: Rattled by widespread trolling of question paper leak in examinations, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is all set to introduce stringent security measures to prevent such malpractices in the upcoming annual matriculation (Class X) examination.



QR codes and watermarks on question papers

Also known as High School Certificate (HSC) examination, this important fortnight-long event of the academic calendar of the state is scheduled to begin from February 21 and shall continue till March 6 this year. Addressing reporters here on Thursday, BSE President Srikant Tarai said the Board has incorporated advanced security features such

as Quick Response (QR) codes, watermarks and unique serial numbers on question papers to maintain integrity and confidentiality. "A state-of-the-art digital locking system with password-protected locks, GPS tracking, and a triple-layered access mechanism has been introduced to secure question paper transportation.” Special squads will also be deployed for monitoring, he said.



Over 5 lakh students to appear the exam

Question papers will be distributed to examination centres between February 12 and 19. A total of 5,10,778 students will appear the examination in the Regular stream across 2,979 examination centres in all 30 districts of the state. Similarly, 314 nodal centres have been set up for examination logistics. Apart from the Regular students, 7,766 students will appear the examinations under the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) stream in 102 examination centres. Similarly, 3,792 students

will appear the Sanskrit version (Madhyama Examination) in 52 examination centres.



Flying squads

The examination centres shall be supervised by four-tier squads comprising 70 flying squads, 42 special squads, 22 departmental squads and 30 district-level squads. The flying squads will have members drawn from different District Education offices. Similarly, special squads will have members from the Department of School and Mass Education. Tarai said the measures aim to prevent leaks and malpractices that have plagued examinations in the past. The introduction of unique serial numbers on each question paper will allow authorities to swiftly track leaks to the source and take corrective actions.

Exam centres under CCTV surveillance

He further said that to enhance security, all examination centres will be equipped with CCTV surveillance, and the live streaming system introduced last year will be expanded to 600 centres. The digital locks on question paper containers can be controlled centrally from the BSE office, using secure passwords or specialized chips at designated centres. Any tampering attempt will trigger an instant alarm at the BSE control room, allowing real-time monitoring and swift action.