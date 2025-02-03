Three Held For Rape And Murder Of Dalit Girl In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Police claimed to have solved the rape and murder of a Dalit girl within 36 hours with the arrest of three persons.

The accused, Hariram Kori, Vijay Sahu and Digvijay Singh committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. The accused had tied the legs and girls of the girl and after raping and killing her in a school, they threw the body near a drain, said SSP Raj Karan Nayyar. He said police will take the three accused on remand and then interrogate them. Nayyar further said the police will strive to secure the harshest punishment for the accused.

The SSP said the accused were identified through CCTV footage and scientific evidence was used to ascertain their involvement in the crime. He said the accused have confessed to the crime. The girl had gone to attend a Bhagwat Katha event on the night of January 30, and when she didn’t return by late evening, her family and villagers started searching for her. Her body was found dumped near a drain outside a village in Ayodhya Kotwali area.

Hours after the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad broke down in tears while speaking to the media. He also threatened to protest and resign from his Lok Sabha if justice was not delivered to the family of the girl. In a video that went viral, the Faizabad MP is seen in tears as other leaders are trying to console him. “Let me go to Delhi. I will bring this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention on the floor of Lok Sabha. I will resign from the Lok Sabha if I fail to bring justice to the victim,” he is heard as saying. “I have failed. It's our collective failure. How will history remember us? Lord Ram, Mother Sita, where are you?” said an inconsolable Prasad.