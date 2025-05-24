BRS President KCR Is Surrounded By 'Demons', Says MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad: Amid speculations that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha will be parting ways from the BRS, Kavitha on Friday expressed her dismay over the public disclosure of a private letter addressed to her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

"Our leader is KCR. The state will improve under his leadership," said Kavitha, after reaching Hyderabad from the US. She was given a grand welcome by Jagruti activists, a cultural wing of the BRS party and her followers at the Shamshabad airport. "KCR is God... There are demons around him. There is a need to discuss small flaws in the party. If the coverts are put aside, the party will improve," said Kavitha.

‘‘Two weeks ago after the Warangal Sabha, I wrote a letter to my father and BRS Party chief KCR. I made my views clear through the letter. I do not understand how the internally written letter came out. I do not know who is behind this,” she said adding that the letter was leaked and there was a ruckus over it.

A handwritten "feedback" letter written by Kavitha to her father KCR, highlighting both the negative and positive aspects of the party's recent public meeting at Warangal, has sparked discussions in Telangana's political circles.

The BRS celebrated its Silver Jubilee on April 27 in Warangal.

"As you ( KCR) spoke for just two minutes, some people began speculating that there will be a tie-up with the BJP in future. I even felt that you should have spoken strongly (against the BJP). It might be because I suffered (because of the BJP). But you should have targeted the BJP some more, Daddy," Kavitha mentioned in the letter written in Telugu and English.

Kavitha cited Rao's silence in the meeting on key issues such as 42 per cent reservation for backward classes, Scheduled Castes categorisation, Waqf Amendment Act, and omission of Urdu from his address as reasons for the negative feedback.

In the letter, she further said the Congress government has lost its support among the grassroots, and some BRS cadres now view the BJP as a viable alternative.

Kavitha added that a strong signal was sent to the party workers when the BRS chose not to contest the recent MLC elections, suggesting they might align with the BJP. (With PTI Inputs)