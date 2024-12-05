ETV Bharat / state

BRS MLA Held For 'Threatening, Abusing' Police Official In Hyderabad

BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy was arrested from his residence in connection with case registered against him for allegedly threatening, abusing and obstructing police official.

By PTI

Hyderabad: BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was on Thursday arrested in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly threatening, abusing and obstructing a police official here, police said.

Kaushik Reddy, legislator from Huzurabad constituency, was arrested from his residence in Kondapur here, they said. While being taken by the police, the MLA said he was "illegally" arrested. Some BRS leaders, including former minister T Harish Rao, were detained by the police when they went to meet Reddy at his residence, even as party workers raised slogans.

The case was registered against Reddy and others on Wednesday based on the complaint of the Banjara Hills Police Station Inspector for the offences of unlawful assembly, using force for obstructing the duties of a public servant, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, public nuisance and rioting. According to police, when the Inspector was leaving the station on emergency field duty, a group of persons led by Reddy "obstructed" the police official's vehicle.

Despite being told to submit their grievance to another official at the Police Station, the group instigated by Reddy not only started obstructing the Inspector’s vehicle but also started abusing the officer and threatening him, police had said. Reddy, on Wednesday, said he went to the police station to complain about his phone being tapped and seeking an investigation.

In the complaint, he expressed suspicion that his phone calls were being tapped and accused Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and an IG-level police official might being involved in the unauthorised tapping.

