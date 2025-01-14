ETV Bharat / state

BRS Leaders Rama Rao, Harish Rao Placed Under 'House Arrest'

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were on Tuesday placed under "house arrest" here by the police following the arrest of party MLA P Kaushik Reddy. Former ministers Rama Rao and Harish Rao were placed under "house arrest" at their residences here, the BRS claimed.

BRS legislator from the Huzurabad constituency Kaushik Reddy was on Monday arrested in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly abusing Jagtial legislator Sanjay Kumar at a district review committee meeting in Karimnagar on January 12.

Three cases were registered against Kaushik Reddy after a heated argument broke out between him and Sanjay Kumar at the review committee meeting. Kaushik Reddy and Sanjay Kumar engaged in a war of words after the former questioned the latter about his party affiliation.