BRS Leader Rama Rao Meets Union Minister Khattar, Alleges Corruption In AMRUT Tenders

Revenue Minister Ponguleti alleged Rao of seeking help from influential figures, fearing that state's request to file FIR against him would soon get governor's approval.

File photo of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
File photo of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and submitted a letter alleging corruption involving Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's family in tenders related to the AMRUT scheme. Rao met Khattar in Delhi on Monday, the BRS said here.

Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that Rao's Delhi trip was aimed at seeking the help of "Delhi bigwigs" as the BRS leader feels that the state government's request to lodge an FIR against him is expected to get the governor's nod soon.

The Telangana government had written to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma seeking permission to register an FIR against Rao over alleged irregularities during the previous BRS regime about conducting the Formula-E race in Hyderabad. Rao, who is an MLA now, was municipal administration minister in the BRS government.

