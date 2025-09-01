ETV Bharat / state

BRS Leader Kavitha Alleges Cousins' Role In Tarnishing Father KCR's Image

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday triggered a storm in the party by accusing her cousins and BRS leaders -- T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar -- of "amassing assets and having a tacit understanding" with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to tarnish the image of her father K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kavitha's attacks on Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar came after the Congress government decided to order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, which was built during the BRS regime.

Addressing reporters, she said, "We (BRS cadre) have to think why the taint of corruption came to KCR. Some who are close to KCR have benefited in many ways by making use of his name. KCR's name is getting defamed today because of their misdeeds. How can the party move ahead if the same persons are encouraged."

"Did Harish Rao, who was irrigation minister for five years, not have a major role in this? That's why, KCR sidelined him (Harish Rao) in the second term (in power). Two, three persons are responsible for the taint on KCR in the whole episode of Kaleshwaram, While Harish Rao is one, former Rajya Sabha member (Santosh Kumar) is another," she claimed, also naming an industrialist.