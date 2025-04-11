BRS Demands Inquiry By Central Agencies Into 400-Acre Land Mortgage Issue In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The opposition BRS on Friday demanded an inquiry by central agencies such as CBI or Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the "irregularities" of the alleged mortgage of 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad here to a private bank by the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, without taking any names, alleged that a BJP MP was also involved in the mortgage issue and is helping the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy government in a 'quid pro quo' manner.

“We demand that the Centre order an inquiry by the RBI or CBI or SFIO, or CVO to probe the issue. If they (Centre) don’t respond to our demand, it can be construed that the Congress government and the Centre are hand in glove in the whole issue,” he said.

Rama Rao also said his party will meet the Finance Minister and Prime Minister and apprise them of the issue.

He alleged that the 400 acres of land, which the TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) has mortgaged to the private bank actually does not belong to it.

The private bank also took part in the fraud, KTR alleged, adding that SEBI should also investigate the issue as one of the transaction advisors is a listed company.

Rama Rao said he would write letters to the RBI, CBI, CVO and SFIO seeking a probe into the matter. The Telangana government's plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli here to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by the UoH Students' Union.

The BRS and BJP have also opposed the government’s decision. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court. Petitioners in the HC are alleging that the flora and fauna of the area will be negatively impacted by the Congress government in the state.

The apex court had directed a central empowered committee to visit the place in question and submit its report prior to April 16, when the matter would be heard again. The agitating students claim that the 400 acres belong to the varsity, while the state government asserts that the land belongs to it.