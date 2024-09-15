Double Murder in Delhi's Geeta Colony: Brothers Shot Dead In Broad Daylight

New Delhi: A tenant killed two brothers in broad daylight in Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Saturday, September 14, police said. The deceased have been identified as Shahid alias Ashu (20), and Irshad, residents of Rani Garden.
The police have registered a case against the accused tenant, Munna and launched a probe to find out the motive behind the attack. The bodies, too, have been sent for post-mortem. Police are checking the CCTV cameras installed near the spot to trace the accused tenant who is at large.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Shahid and Irshad were murdered by Munna's sons over a dispute relating to vacating the latter's room. On Saturday, Shahid was whitewashing his shop when the miscreants shot at him, creating a frenzy in the area. Locals rushed him to the Lok Nayak Hospital Hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.
Shahid's parents, devastated and scared, rang their elder son, Irshad, to inform him about the matter. Despite repeated attempts to connect with him, Irshad did not pick up the calls.
Nervous and anxious, the family members began searching for the elder son. After several hours, when they went to Irshad's room for a final lookout, they found it locked. Shocked after seeing the lock, they broke it open, only to find him shot dead.
Police said that the accused tenant Munna, Shahid and Irshad lives with their families in the same building. Recently, Munna was having arguments with the landlord as he was not ready to vacate his room.
"Preliminary investigation suggests that Munna's sons, Chand and Imran first entered Irshad's room and shot him dead. Later, he killed his brother Shahid while he was whitewashing his shop," a police official added.
Read More: