Double Murder in Delhi's Geeta Colony: Brothers Shot Dead In Broad Daylight

New Delhi: A tenant killed two brothers in broad daylight in Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Saturday, September 14, police said. The deceased have been identified as Shahid alias Ashu (20), and Irshad, residents of Rani Garden.

The police have registered a case against the accused tenant, Munna and launched a probe to find out the motive behind the attack. The bodies, too, have been sent for post-mortem. Police are checking the CCTV cameras installed near the spot to trace the accused tenant who is at large.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shahid and Irshad were murdered by Munna's sons over a dispute relating to vacating the latter's room. On Saturday, Shahid was whitewashing his shop when the miscreants shot at him, creating a frenzy in the area. Locals rushed him to the Lok Nayak Hospital Hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

Shahid's parents, devastated and scared, rang their elder son, Irshad, to inform him about the matter. Despite repeated attempts to connect with him, Irshad did not pick up the calls.