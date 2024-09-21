ETV Bharat / state

Brothers Donate Deceased Sibling's Share Of Inherited Land For Community Development In Telangana's Karimnagar

Ramadugu (Telangana): In a remarkable display of generosity, two brothers from Karimnagar district in Telangana donated a significant portion of their land, priced at one crore rupees, for the development of their village. They donated the land as a tribute to their deceased sibling. This act stands in stark contrast to the growing trend of family disputes over land.

Ramavva and Lasmaiah, residents of Nunugondapalli in Goliramayyapalli village of Ramadugu Mandal, had three sons: Satyanarayana, Mallaiah, and Prabhakar. Tragically, Prabhakar (27) passed away in a road accident in 2004 while pursuing his degree, leaving no survivors behind. In Prabhakar's memory, Satyanarayana and Mallaiah decided to dedicate his share of their inherited land to the betterment of their community.

Recently, during the division of their inherited land, the brothers allocated Prabhakar's share of 1.06 acres from the 3.18 acres, currently valued at ₹1 crore in the open market for village development.