Brother Of Himachal BJP Chief Arrested On Rape Charges; Party Calls It ‘Political Conspiracy’

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police claimed to have arrested Ramkumar Bindal, the brother of state BJP President Dr Rajeev Bindal, on charges of rape. The arrest was made after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Women’s Police Station in Solan.

According to Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, the victim alleged that Bindal sexually assaulted her under the pretext of a medical examination.

“The complainant told police that she had been unwell for some time and visited a doctor near the old bus stand in Solan on October 7. There, Bindal reportedly approached her, enquired about her illness, and claimed he could treat her. Bindal, who runs a dispensary in Solan, allegedly asked to examine her and then sexually assaulted her when she resisted,” he said, citing the complaint.