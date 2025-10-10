ETV Bharat / state

Brother Of Himachal BJP Chief Arrested On Rape Charges; Party Calls It ‘Political Conspiracy’

The victim filed a complaint, alleging that Ramkumar Bindal sexually assaulted her under the pretext of a medical examination.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police claimed to have arrested Ramkumar Bindal, the brother of state BJP President Dr Rajeev Bindal, on charges of rape. The arrest was made after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Women’s Police Station in Solan.

According to Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, the victim alleged that Bindal sexually assaulted her under the pretext of a medical examination.

“The complainant told police that she had been unwell for some time and visited a doctor near the old bus stand in Solan on October 7. There, Bindal reportedly approached her, enquired about her illness, and claimed he could treat her. Bindal, who runs a dispensary in Solan, allegedly asked to examine her and then sexually assaulted her when she resisted,” he said, citing the complaint.

SP Singh said the police called in a forensic science team to investigate the scene, and an FIR has been registered at the Women’s Police Station under Sections 64 and 68 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “We have also arrested the accused, and he will be present in the court,” he said.

Meanwhile, the arrest of the 81-year-old Bindal has triggered a political row in the state, with Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson and media coordinator Karan Nanda rejecting the allegations as part of a “political conspiracy”.

“This is a political conspiracy or mischief. The person accused is an elderly individual who has contributed significantly to promoting Sanatan Dharma. He is a respected figure in society, and it’s possible he is being targeted,” Nanda said.

