Brother Of Police Commando Hacked To Death In Haryana's Kaithal

Kaithal: The brother of a police commando posted at the residence of the Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini was hacked to death at Badsikari Kalan village in Kaithal.

The body of the victim, Praveen (24) was dumped in a heap of cow dung by the assailants. Locals spotted the body, with stab wounds all over, on Thursday morning. Police said Praveen was a resident of Mataur village and often came to Badsikari Kalan. The statement of his father was recorded, said police.

Praveen's younger brother Pritam Bhoria is posted in the security of the Chief Minister. Police said a police team along with forensic experts reached the spot and gathered evidence. The team led by SHO Ramnivas inspected the scene and interacted with locals.

Ramniwas said Praveen's body was sent for postmortem. He said Praveen was stabbed to death with a machete. "The assailants probably were trying to burn the body but fled as the villagers emerged from their houses after hearing the commotion," he said.

"The motive behind the murder is not clear. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits", Ramniwas said. Meanwhile, residents of Badsikari Kalan are in shock after the incident.