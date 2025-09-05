ETV Bharat / state

British Forces Could Not Face Gorkha Soldiers, Were Forced Into Treaty: Adityanath

Adityanath said a 100-year-old war memorial will be redeveloped into a grand museum featuring vintage uniforms, weapons, and artefacts of the regiment.

By PTI

Published : September 5, 2025 at 12:59 AM IST

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched the beautification of the historic Gorkha War Memorial and laid the foundation of a new museum here, calling it a tribute to the sacrifice of Gorkha soldiers.

The Rs 45-crore project will showcase the regiment's 200-year-old martial legacy and strengthen cultural and historical ties between India and Nepal, officials said. The event, which was attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, saw the screening of a short film on the Gorkha Recruiting Depot and performances by soldiers.

Families of soldiers who died in conflict were felicitated at the event. Speaking at the programme, Adityanath hailed the Gorkha regiment as a symbol of courage.

"Even the British could not face the Gorkha soldiers and were forced to sign a treaty in 1816. Later, these warriors also proved their mettle in the British Army. In independent India, they compelled enemies to retreat on multiple fronts," he said.

The chief minister said the 100-year-old war memorial will be redeveloped into a grand museum featuring vintage uniforms, weapons, and artefacts of the regiment.

He also invoked poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's famous verses and spoke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five pledges, emphasising pride in heritage, respect for soldiers, and unity.

Adityanath reiterated his government's soldier welfare measures and spoke about a Rs 50 lakh assistance for martyrs' families, job opportunities, and memorial naming.

He also referred to a 20 per cent reservation in the police force for agniveers completing service.

General Chauhan said the project reflects civil-military fusion and honours the selfless service of Gorkha soldiers, over 20,000 of whom died in World War I.

Established in 1886, the Gorkha Recruiting Depot has a storied history, and the memorial, built in 1925, will now be modernised with detailed exhibits.

"The museum will present the regiment's saga digitally, with sound-and-light shows, 7D theatre, murals, and documentaries. This vision will inspire future generations while strengthening India-Nepal ties," Chauhan said.

