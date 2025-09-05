British Forces Could Not Face Gorkha Soldiers, Were Forced Into Treaty: Adityanath

ETV Bharat / state

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched the beautification of the historic Gorkha War Memorial and laid the foundation of a new museum here, calling it a tribute to the sacrifice of Gorkha soldiers.

The Rs 45-crore project will showcase the regiment's 200-year-old martial legacy and strengthen cultural and historical ties between India and Nepal, officials said. The event, which was attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, saw the screening of a short film on the Gorkha Recruiting Depot and performances by soldiers.

Families of soldiers who died in conflict were felicitated at the event. Speaking at the programme, Adityanath hailed the Gorkha regiment as a symbol of courage.

"Even the British could not face the Gorkha soldiers and were forced to sign a treaty in 1816. Later, these warriors also proved their mettle in the British Army. In independent India, they compelled enemies to retreat on multiple fronts," he said.

The chief minister said the 100-year-old war memorial will be redeveloped into a grand museum featuring vintage uniforms, weapons, and artefacts of the regiment.

He also invoked poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's famous verses and spoke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five pledges, emphasising pride in heritage, respect for soldiers, and unity.