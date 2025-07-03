ETV Bharat / state

British F-35B Fighter Jet Stranded In Thiruvananthapuram: UK Expert Team To Arrive On Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: A British expert team will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to inspect the fault of the British F-35B aircraft, which is currently at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to a technical glitch. An F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 after taking off from the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.

Airport authorities informed that a two-member team had arrived earlier to inspect the fault in the aircraft, and the technical fault could not be resolved. The F-35 fighter jet is located in the CISF security zone in Bay No. 4 of the airport.

The aircraft carrier warship HMS Prince of Wales had returned to the Singapore coast following the delay in the return of the aircraft. It is indicated that with the arrival of the expert team, the fault will be resolved and the aircraft will be taken from Thiruvananthapuram this month itself.