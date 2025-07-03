ETV Bharat / state

British F-35B Fighter Jet Stranded In Thiruvananthapuram: UK Expert Team To Arrive On Saturday

A British expert team will reach Thiruvananthapuram to inspect the F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing on June 14 due to a glitch.

Etv Bharat
A British F-35B stealth fighter jet remains grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after an emergency landing. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: A British expert team will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to inspect the fault of the British F-35B aircraft, which is currently at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to a technical glitch. An F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 after taking off from the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.

Airport authorities informed that a two-member team had arrived earlier to inspect the fault in the aircraft, and the technical fault could not be resolved. The F-35 fighter jet is located in the CISF security zone in Bay No. 4 of the airport.

The aircraft carrier warship HMS Prince of Wales had returned to the Singapore coast following the delay in the return of the aircraft. It is indicated that with the arrival of the expert team, the fault will be resolved and the aircraft will be taken from Thiruvananthapuram this month itself.

The fifth-generation F-35B stealth fighter jet — widely used in the Israel-Iran and Russia-Ukraine wars — has arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The situation involving the $110 million aircraft remaining at the airport was recently discussed in the British Parliament. The UK government also issued a press release stating that it has decided to purchase 15 new F-35B aircraft.

Read more: Working To Repair F-35B: British High Commission On Stranded Fighter Jet in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A British expert team will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to inspect the fault of the British F-35B aircraft, which is currently at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to a technical glitch. An F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 after taking off from the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.

Airport authorities informed that a two-member team had arrived earlier to inspect the fault in the aircraft, and the technical fault could not be resolved. The F-35 fighter jet is located in the CISF security zone in Bay No. 4 of the airport.

The aircraft carrier warship HMS Prince of Wales had returned to the Singapore coast following the delay in the return of the aircraft. It is indicated that with the arrival of the expert team, the fault will be resolved and the aircraft will be taken from Thiruvananthapuram this month itself.

The fifth-generation F-35B stealth fighter jet — widely used in the Israel-Iran and Russia-Ukraine wars — has arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The situation involving the $110 million aircraft remaining at the airport was recently discussed in the British Parliament. The UK government also issued a press release stating that it has decided to purchase 15 new F-35B aircraft.

Read more: Working To Repair F-35B: British High Commission On Stranded Fighter Jet in Kerala

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

F 35B AIRCRAFT MALFUNCTIONBRITISH EXPERT TEAMTHIRUVANANTHAPURAMBRITISH F 35B FIGHTER JET STRANDED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.