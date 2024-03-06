Gwalior: In a rare find, silver coins dating back to the British era were found by labourers while digging pits for the construction of a house at a village in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday March 5, sources said.

The coins were unearthed by the labourers in the Khallasipura locality of Gwalior,. It is learnt that two or three laborers were digging the ground to build a house of one Sanjay Pal. Meanwhile, while digging the pit, the workers stumbled upon silver coins, local sources said.

As soon as the news about the recovery of British era coins spread in the area, it created a sensation. Local sources said that the workers started running away with these coins. Meanwhile, hearing the commotion, a neighbor of Sanjay Pal also reached the spot and took his share from the coins.

British Era Silver Coins Unearthed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Pal's son Harish said that he heard about the treasure buried in the plot and that about 40 to 50 coins were found by the labourers, so he reached his plot, but no one was there. Harish later approached the Janakganj police station and narrated the entire incident.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Janakganj police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh said that on the complaint of the complainant, a team immediately reached the spot and two of the labourers along with the neighbour were taken into custody.

During the subsequent interrogation, police recovered seven silver coins dating back to the British era. The coins are believed to be over 150 years old. “The Archeology Department is also being contacted in this regard. Whatever legal action is required, it is being taken,” Singh said. He said that inquiries are still being made regarding the remaining coins, which are of archaeological importance.