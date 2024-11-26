British-Era Bridge Connecting Kanpur To Unnao Collapsed

Unnao: A British-era bridge, in dilapidated condition, in the Shuklaganj-Kanpur part of the Ganges collapsed on Tuesday morning. There was no loss of life as it was closed for public commute for three years.

The sesquicentennial bridge, constructed in the 1870s by Awadh and Ruhelkhand Company Limited and designed by J M Hepole, boasts of design and utility. S B Newton and E Wedgaard oversaw the construction of the bridge, which was meant to connect Kanpur with Shuklaganj.

Initially, the double-storey bridge had a narrow gauge railway line on the upper portion while the lower part was used for the passage of vehicles and pedestrians. A separate bridge was constructed after 50 years to accommodate the additional traffic on the Kanpur-Unnao route.

The bridge was thrown open for pedestrians on July 14, 1875, while the railway traffic started from the very next day. The 800-metre bridge was a technical marvel at that time. It was one of those old bridges on the Ganges, which gave a new dimension to traffic and trade during the colonial period.

Lack of maintenance coupled with the old structure made the bridge dangerous for daily commuting and it was closed subsequently three years back to avert tragedy.

For residents, this bridge was not only a means of transportation but also a heritage. Its collapse turned them emotional as it is said that many films have also been shot in the iconic structure.