British Envoy Lindy Cameron, CM Yogi Chair Meeting To Strengthen Partnership between Britain, India

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Updated : Aug 9, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

The primary topic of discussion between Cameron, the first female British High Commissioner to India and CM Yogi was expanding economic alliance between India and Britain.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) and British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron (Photo: X)

Lucknow: British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron was hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official house in Lucknow on Thursday, August 8, following which they discussed opportunities for collaboration in several fields, strengthening the bond between India and UK.

Cameron, the first female British High Commissioner to India, is an Oxford graduate and the former CEO of the UK National Cyber Security Centre. She was appointed to the position earlier this year. The meeting's primary topic was the expanding alliance between India and Britain.

CM Yogi posted a photo on his X handle and wrote: "Had a courtesy meeting with the British High Commissioner to India, Ms. Lindy Cameron at my official residence in Lucknow today."

Uttar Pradesh has been offering several opportunities to UK investors in areas such as leather and textiles, healthcare, solar energy, food processing. Companies such as AB Mauri have already chosen UP as their investment in India, the CM said.

UP, A Preferred Destination For UK Firms:

  1. British Foods PLC AB Mauri will be setting up a new yeast manufacturing plant in Pilibhit at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore. Land for this high-end project has also been allotted to the company by the government. The letter of comfort for incentives (capital subsidy) too has been approved by the state government under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2022.
  2. Taking advantage of the vast biotech ecosystem of the state, Genus Breeding India Pvt. Ltd. has set up its unit in Lucknow on the land provided by the Animal Husbandry Department with an investment of Rs 12 crore. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred destination for the UK for investment opportunities in the defense sector.
  3. UK company Webley & Scott (Sial Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd) has set up a plant for manufacturing air guns in Sandila Phase-2 Industrial Area with an investment of Rs 7.62 crore. The company started its operations in June 2020.
  4. FMCG company Unilever is successfully operating its unit in Hamirpur and chemical company Johnson Matthe in Kanpur.

