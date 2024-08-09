ETV Bharat / state

British Envoy Lindy Cameron, CM Yogi Chair Meeting To Strengthen Partnership between Britain, India

Lucknow: British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron was hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official house in Lucknow on Thursday, August 8, following which they discussed opportunities for collaboration in several fields, strengthening the bond between India and UK.

Cameron, the first female British High Commissioner to India, is an Oxford graduate and the former CEO of the UK National Cyber Security Centre. She was appointed to the position earlier this year. The meeting's primary topic was the expanding alliance between India and Britain.

CM Yogi posted a photo on his X handle and wrote: "Had a courtesy meeting with the British High Commissioner to India, Ms. Lindy Cameron at my official residence in Lucknow today."