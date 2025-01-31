ETV Bharat / state

Bring Six Boxes, Photographer And Videographer To Carry Former TN CM Late Jayalalitha's Assets: Bengaluru Court To TN Govt

The court, while hearing an appeal filed by RTI activist T Narasimha Murthy, directed him to appear before the court on February 14 and 15.

The city's Civil and Sessions Court on Friday decided to hand over the jewelry of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa to the Tamil Nadu government
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Civil and Sessions Court of Bengaluru city on Friday decided to hand over the ornaments and other valuables of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Late J Jayalalitha to the Tamil Nadu Government.

The Court asked the Tamil Nadu Government to bring six large boxes (trunks) along with a photographer and videographer to carry the valuables. The 36th City Civil and Sessions Court judge, while hearing an appeal filed by RTI activist T Narasimha Murthy, directed him to appear before the court on February 14 and 15. The High Court had recently dismissed the appeals filed by the relatives of Jayalalithaa's brother claiming that they were the heirs to her property.

The items

At least 468 types of gold and diamond jewellery weighing 7,040 grams, 700 kg of silver jewellery, 740 expensive slippers, 11,344 silk sarees, 250 shawls, 12 refrigerators, 10 TV sets, eight VCRs, one video camera, four CD players, two audio decks, 24 two-in-one tape recorders, 1,040 video cassettes, three iron lockers, Rs 1,93,202 in cash, and several other items were seized from Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case. A special court in Bengaluru had sentenced Jayalalithaa to four years in prison and also imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on her on January 27, 2014. The court had also directed that seized Jayalalithaa's valuables be sold to RBI, SBI, or through public auction adding that the proceeds should be adjusted to the fine amount levied on her. The case dates back to December 11, 1996, when officials of the Tamil Nadu Anti-Corruption Bureau and Intelligence Bureau raided Poes Garden, Jayalalithaa's residence in Chennai city, in connection with the disproportionate assets case. Murthy had appealed the court for information on steps taken to dispose of Jayalalitha's assets.

