'Bring My Son Back': As Four Odisha Youths Remain Trapped In Myanmar Cyber Racket, Families Urge CM Majhi For Safe Repatriation

Cuttack: Four families from Niali block of Cuttack district have made desperate pleas before Odisha government, as their sons, all in the age group of 25-30 years, are now trapped in Myanmar, allegedly being forced into cybercrime after being trafficked on false job promises.

The families have now appealed to chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, the State Labour Commissioner and the Cuttack District Labour Officer for urgent intervention and safe repatriation.

As per reports, the four youths, identified as Pratyush Swain (30) and Vijay Nayak (27) from Jallarpur village, Laxmikant Panda (29) and Soumya Ranjan Bihari (27) from Barimundai village, left for Bangkok via Kolkata on February 27 earlier this year, after they were allegedly lured by an agent with promise of jobs in a food packaging company and a monthly salary of Rs 70,000.

However, after they reached Bangkok, the youths were allegedly shifted into Myanmar forcibly via illegal routes and are now being tortured and coerced into cyber fraud activities.

Audio Clip Emerges

In an audio recording clip accessed by ETV Bharat, Laxmikant Panda, one of the trapped youths, narrated the ordeal from Myanmar and appealed to Odisha government for safe rescue.

"They (criminals) first kept us in Kolkata for a few days, then took us to Bangkok on a tourist visa. Later, we were illegally moved to Myanmar. There, they tortured us, beat us and forced us to work in cyber fraud. When we refused, they did not give us food and water and kept me confined for 15 days. Now, all of us are in isolation. Our lives are in danger. I appeal to the Odisha government to rescue us from this place immediately," Panda can be heard saying in the audio clip.

He also said that people from other states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are also living under similar conditions with them.

Mothers Cry For Help

Basanti Nayak, mother of Vijay Nayak, said, "They took him from one place to another. We have no clue about his current location. They have taken away his phone and clothes. We barely get to speak to him once a month, and all he says is that they are in deep trouble. I beg the government to bring my son back."

Similarly, Pratyush Swain's mother pleaded, "Bring my son back. He is being tortured. They are not feeding him. All he managed to say was 'Take me away quickly'. I sent him to work as a labourer because we were poor. But he was taken from Kolkata to Bangkok, then to Myanmar, and now they are forcing him to do illegal work."

Agents Demanding Money