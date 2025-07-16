'Bring My Son Back': As Four Odisha Youths Remain Trapped In Myanmar Cyber Racket, Families Urge CM Majhi For Safe Repatriation

Cuttack: Four families from Niali block of Cuttack district have made desperate pleas before Odisha government, as their sons, all in the age group of 25-30 years, are now trapped in Myanmar, allegedly being forced into cybercrime after being trafficked on false job promises.
The families have now appealed to chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, the State Labour Commissioner and the Cuttack District Labour Officer for urgent intervention and safe repatriation.
As per reports, the four youths, identified as Pratyush Swain (30) and Vijay Nayak (27) from Jallarpur village, Laxmikant Panda (29) and Soumya Ranjan Bihari (27) from Barimundai village, left for Bangkok via Kolkata on February 27 earlier this year, after they were allegedly lured by an agent with promise of jobs in a food packaging company and a monthly salary of Rs 70,000.
However, after they reached Bangkok, the youths were allegedly shifted into Myanmar forcibly via illegal routes and are now being tortured and coerced into cyber fraud activities.
Audio Clip Emerges
In an audio recording clip accessed by ETV Bharat, Laxmikant Panda, one of the trapped youths, narrated the ordeal from Myanmar and appealed to Odisha government for safe rescue.
"They (criminals) first kept us in Kolkata for a few days, then took us to Bangkok on a tourist visa. Later, we were illegally moved to Myanmar. There, they tortured us, beat us and forced us to work in cyber fraud. When we refused, they did not give us food and water and kept me confined for 15 days. Now, all of us are in isolation. Our lives are in danger. I appeal to the Odisha government to rescue us from this place immediately," Panda can be heard saying in the audio clip.
He also said that people from other states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are also living under similar conditions with them.
Mothers Cry For Help
Basanti Nayak, mother of Vijay Nayak, said, "They took him from one place to another. We have no clue about his current location. They have taken away his phone and clothes. We barely get to speak to him once a month, and all he says is that they are in deep trouble. I beg the government to bring my son back."
Similarly, Pratyush Swain's mother pleaded, "Bring my son back. He is being tortured. They are not feeding him. All he managed to say was 'Take me away quickly'. I sent him to work as a labourer because we were poor. But he was taken from Kolkata to Bangkok, then to Myanmar, and now they are forcing him to do illegal work."
Agents Demanding Money
Ajit Swain, a relative of Pratyush, said that the agents are demanding money from them despite the fact that they have already paid. "Our children are suffering. They are fed noodles once a day and given just half a litre of water. They are allowed to use mobile phones for only 10 minutes. The agent is now demanding Rs 50,000 per person for their return. We have already paid Rs 80,000, but still, there is no sign of their return," Swain said.
Another relative stated that Soumya had a connection with an agent from Uttar Pradesh, and all four youths decided to go together based on that contact. They were promised secure jobs but ended up trapped in a foreign land.
How They Got Stuck
Relatives said the youths stayed in Kolkata for 10-12 days, then flew to Bangkok. There, instead of getting hired in food packaging firms, they were pushed into a network that smuggled them into Myanmar using illegal routes. Their phones were confiscated during transit, cutting off communication with their families for over a week. Later, the agents reportedly threatened them and forced them into cyber fraud operations.
As per sources, the families have been frequently visiting government offices for the last one and a half month, including the District Labour Office, Labour Commissioner and Indian Embassy, before finally filing a petition with the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell.
Notably, this is not the first such instance from Odisha. In February this year, four Odia workers were rescued from Oman after facing similar exploitation. The rescue operation was carried out after CM Majhi's orders, and coordination by the Resident Commissioner's Office in Delhi.
Grim Numbers Of Migrant Worker Deaths
The issue of exploitation of migrant labourers has been raised in the ongoing monsoon session of Odisha Assembly. As per official data, in the last two years, more than 200 labourers have died while working outside the state or abroad.
Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia informed the House that the government has spent Rs 30,29,854 to bring back deceased workers. The maximum deaths were reported from Berhampur (27), followed by Bolangir (23), Chatrapur (22), Kalahandi and Kandhamal (16 each), and 13 each from Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Rayagada.
Shockingly, the minister revealed that 70,142 Odia workers migrated in 2024 in search of employment.
