Bring Issues To Akal Takht Sahib Instead Of Courts: Jathedar Urges Sikhs

Fatehgarh Sahib: Sri Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Sunday said people of the Sikh community should resolve their issues through dialogue instead of taking it to courts. Gargaj asked Sikhs to take their issues to Sri Akal Takht Sahib so that it can be solved by sitting here.

"Instead of taking issues of the Sikhs to the courts, they should be brought to Sri Akal Takht Sahib, because every issue can be resolved through dialogue while following the principles of Gurmat," said Gargaj, who had arrived at the historical site of Khamanon, the sixth and tenth Gurudwaras of Sri Gobindgarh Sahib Ranwa Sahib, to attend a religious function.

Speaking on the occasion, Gargaj said Sri Hargobind Singh Sahib, the sixth Sikh Guru, who introduced concept of Miri Piri, established Sri Akal Takht Sahib so that the issues of the Sikhs can be resolved by sitting here.

Issuing a message of harmony, he said, "The teachings of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, the Lord of Miri Piri, should be upheld in evey aspect of life. Sri Hargobind Sahib Ji had ordered every Sikh to keep a sacred symbol 'Sri Sahib' (or kirpan, a single-edged blade). Considering the present environment, the entire Sangat needs to follow suit. Every Sikh should carry a weapon like 'Sri Sahib' with him so that when needed, the oppressed can be protected."

Addressing the congregation, Avtar Singh Riya, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, emphasised the need to contribute towards keeping away the youth from social evils by following the path shown by the Gurus.