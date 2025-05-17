ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Patiala House Court Issues Notice To Female Wrestler In POCSO case

Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha has ordered the female wrestler to appear in court on May 26.

Delhi's Patiala House Court has issued a notice to a female wrestler on the closure report filed by Delhi Police in the POCSO case registered against former President of Indian Wrestling Association Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has issued a notice to a female wrestler on the closure report filed by Delhi Police in the POCSO case registered against former President of Indian Wrestling Association Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha has ordered the female wrestler to appear in court on May 26. The wrestler was a minor when she lodged the police complaint against Singh. On August 1, 2023, the female wrestler had not opposed the closure report of Delhi Police, expressing satisfaction over the investigation during in-camera hearing in the court. The court had reserved the decision the same day. But due to transfer of the judge, the closure report is being heard again.

On June 15, 2023, Delhi Police had filed a closure report in Patiala House Court and given a clean chit to Singh. Now the police have sought quashing of the charges against Singh stating no concrete evidence has been found against him in the POCSO case.

Another case is ongoing against Singh in the Rouse Avenue Court regarding allegations of sexual exploitation of female wrestlers. On June 15, 2023, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in the Rouse Avenue Court. The chargesheet has charges framed against Singh under sections 354, 354D, 354A and 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code.

