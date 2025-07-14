Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra Resigns as Ladakh LG, Kavinder Gupta Appointed As new LG Ladakh

Leh: In an administrative development, the President of India has accepted the resignation of Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) from the post of Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh. Citing health reasons, Mishra stepped down after serving the Union Territory for over two years. In his place, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. The change in leadership comes at a crucial time, as Ladakh continues to engage in dialogues with the Centre over constitutional safeguards and other pressing regional issues.

Brig. Mishra, a decorated Army veteran, had been serving as the LG of Ladakh since February 2023. The appointment will come into effect from the date the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.

Kavinder Gupta’s appointment as LG of Ladakh is expected to bring new political and administrative direction to the Union Territory, which is currently navigating through important discussions on constitutional safeguards and development priorities.

PT Kunzang, Spokesperson, BJP Ladakh, said, “Brig. B.D. Mishra served Ladakh for over two years and contributed significantly during his tenure. Due to health reasons, he has now resigned. We express our gratitude to him for his dedicated service to Ladakh. I also extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta." Kunzang emphasised on Gupta's long-standing experience in politics as he had earlier served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir. Since Ladakh was part of J&K until 2019, Kunzang pointed out that Gupta is familiar with the region’s issues and aspirations; and called his appointment as LG a positive step, saying, "We are hopeful that Ladakh will witness further development under his leadership."

Rigzin Namgyal, President, District Congress Committee, said, “We have learned that LG B.D. Mishra has resigned due to health reasons. Accepting his resignation was necessary, as he was unable to effectively communicate Ladakh’s concerns to the central government." Namgyal also stated that after the formation of the Union Territory, they had raised key demands such as the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, restoration of democracy and addressing unemployment, and said none of which were fulfilled during Mishra's tenure. "While he initially spoke of a delay-free administration and good governance, those promises remained unfulfilled. In many ways, he attempted to disempower the people of Ladakh. Nonetheless, we wish him a speedy recovery," said Namgyal.

As the District President of the Congress, Namgyal welcomed Gupta as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and said he expects Gupta to become the voice of Ladakh, especially at a time when talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs are ongoing. "We expect that he will effectively convey Ladakh’s concerns to the Centre and work towards resolving the pressing issues faced by the region. With the Hill Council elections approaching, along with pending municipal and panchayat elections, it is crucial that these are conducted on time to ensure greater public representation. We also hope that the new LG will take forward and act on the four-point agenda that reflects the aspirations of the people of Ladakh,” said Namgyal.

