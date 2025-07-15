ETV Bharat / state

Not An Accident, Junagadh Bridge Was Being Demolished: Collector Clarifies After JCB Falls Into River

Junagadh: After reports of collapse of a section of an old bridge between Antroli and Mangrol villages in Gujarat's Junagadh, the District Collector clarified that it was not damaged neither did it collapse on its own, but was being demolished when part of a slab caved in. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported in the incident.

Collector Anil Ranavasia said the bridge was not damaged due to an accident, but was being deliberately taken down as part of an ongoing safety drive.

In the wake of the recent collapse of Gambhira bridge in Vadodara, the state government ordered officials of all districts to inspect old and unsafe bridges. As per reports, in Junagadh alone, over 200 bridges have either been demolished or closed for vehicular movement after the structures were found unsafe.

As part of the ongoing efforts, a small, dilapidated bridge on the Mangrol-Keshod route was being demolished. When a JCB machine was deployed to demolish the slab, a portion of it suddenly caved in, causing the machine and other equipment to fall into the river below.

Immediately, the District Collector and Superintending Engineer Abhishek Gohil visited the spot for an inspection. Clarifiying that no one has sustained injuries, Collector Ranavasia reiterated that this was not an accident but part of planned demolition work.