Not An Accident, Junagadh Bridge Was Being Demolished: Collector Clarifies After JCB Falls Into River

Junagadh: After reports of collapse of a section of an old bridge between Antroli and Mangrol villages in Gujarat's Junagadh, the District Collector clarified that it was not damaged neither did it collapse on its own, but was being demolished when part of a slab caved in. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported in the incident.
Collector Anil Ranavasia said the bridge was not damaged due to an accident, but was being deliberately taken down as part of an ongoing safety drive.
In the wake of the recent collapse of Gambhira bridge in Vadodara, the state government ordered officials of all districts to inspect old and unsafe bridges. As per reports, in Junagadh alone, over 200 bridges have either been demolished or closed for vehicular movement after the structures were found unsafe.
As part of the ongoing efforts, a small, dilapidated bridge on the Mangrol-Keshod route was being demolished. When a JCB machine was deployed to demolish the slab, a portion of it suddenly caved in, causing the machine and other equipment to fall into the river below.
Immediately, the District Collector and Superintending Engineer Abhishek Gohil visited the spot for an inspection. Clarifiying that no one has sustained injuries, Collector Ranavasia reiterated that this was not an accident but part of planned demolition work.
"Today in Mangrol tehsil of Junagadh district, there was a bridge on the road from a village called Aajak to Antroli, which was constructed by the Irrigation Department. We have deliberately collapsed that bridge. It did not break on its own, it was demolished in a controlled manner. For the past two days, traffic movement on that route had already been stopped. The sarpanches of nearby villages were informed and traffic was being routed through an alternate route. Fortunately, no one was hurt," the Collector said.
"We are removing bridges that are unsafe and already closed to traffic. What happened today is part of that ongoing work," he reiterated.
