Bridge Maintenance Policy On Anvil In Bihar

Patna: Multiple instances of bridge collapse in recent times have led to the Bihar government deciding to bring about a bridge maintenance policy. The state government has been in the line of fire of the opposition as well as the civil society over the collapse of a dozen bridges in 2024 within a fortnight. Bihar is the first state to bring about such a policy.
A team of technical experts has been involved in the exercise, while the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and IIT Patna have also been roped in. Minister in-charge of road construction, Nitin Nabin, disclosed that the IIT will be giving a status report on the bridges to the state government.
Nabin informed that 3,968 small and big bridges have been built in the last 18 years, of which 532 are mega and major bridges, along with flyovers. He underlined the importance of maintenance and management of such a large number of bridges while pointing out that in the absence of a maintenance policy, there is always a possibility of accidents and traffic disruption, besides a threat to life and property.
“Maintenance of every bridge will be undertaken timely under the Bihar State Bridge Maintenance Policy 2025. The implementation of this policy will lead to a decrease in maintenance expenditure and the condition of the bridges will remain good. The people will have the facility to travel easily and safely,” Nabin said.
He informed that imaging tools like visual inspection, non-destructive testing, sensors and drone cameras will be used to collect and analyse the real-time data on various bridges.
The condition of every bridge will be evaluated on the bridge health and maintenance priority index parameters after which their health card will be prepared based on categorisation done on their length.
The Minister said that the Bihar Bridge Building Corporation will be responsible for the management and maintenance of bridges more than 60 metres in length, while the smaller ones will be managed and maintained by various divisions.
Under the new system, the maintenance policy of existing bridges is based on output and performance, while the new policy will be governed by the Bridge Management Binding Document (BMBD). Responsibilities of departmental engineers have been fixed for the maintenance of bridges.
Chief Engineer of Road Building Department, Mihir Kumar, disclosed that IIT Delhi and Patna have been chosen for a third-party bridge safety audit of bridges more than 250 metres long on the existing roads of the department.
"The consultation fee for the task is Rs 16.61 crores. While IIT Delhi has been given the responsibility of 40 bridges in North Bihar, IIT Patna will be responsible for the other 45 bridges, mainly in South Bihar. A letter of acceptance has been released for the third-party bridge safety audit,” he disclosed.
The two IITs will also prepare estimates for repairs on the basis of which the retrofitting and rehabilitation works will be done by Bihar State Road Building Corporation through another party.
It was disclosed that a physical condition survey of bridges up to 250 metres in length was underway by departmental engineers of various designations. Around 600 engineers have been trained to carry out the exercise.
Meanwhile, IIT Delhi has been asked to give a proposal for real-time structural health monitoring of Arrah-Chhapra and Arwal-Sahar mega bridges. The digital bridge safety audit of the Bairiyahati Ghat bridge in Samastipur has been carried out by a Gurgaon-based firm.