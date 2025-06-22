ETV Bharat / state

Bridge Maintenance Policy On Anvil In Bihar

Patna: Multiple instances of bridge collapse in recent times have led to the Bihar government deciding to bring about a bridge maintenance policy. The state government has been in the line of fire of the opposition as well as the civil society over the collapse of a dozen bridges in 2024 within a fortnight. Bihar is the first state to bring about such a policy.

A team of technical experts has been involved in the exercise, while the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and IIT Patna have also been roped in. Minister in-charge of road construction, Nitin Nabin, disclosed that the IIT will be giving a status report on the bridges to the state government.

Nabin informed that 3,968 small and big bridges have been built in the last 18 years, of which 532 are mega and major bridges, along with flyovers. He underlined the importance of maintenance and management of such a large number of bridges while pointing out that in the absence of a maintenance policy, there is always a possibility of accidents and traffic disruption, besides a threat to life and property.

“Maintenance of every bridge will be undertaken timely under the Bihar State Bridge Maintenance Policy 2025. The implementation of this policy will lead to a decrease in maintenance expenditure and the condition of the bridges will remain good. The people will have the facility to travel easily and safely,” Nabin said.

He informed that imaging tools like visual inspection, non-destructive testing, sensors and drone cameras will be used to collect and analyse the real-time data on various bridges.

The condition of every bridge will be evaluated on the bridge health and maintenance priority index parameters after which their health card will be prepared based on categorisation done on their length.

The Minister said that the Bihar Bridge Building Corporation will be responsible for the management and maintenance of bridges more than 60 metres in length, while the smaller ones will be managed and maintained by various divisions.