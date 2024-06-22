ETV Bharat / state

Bridge Collapses Continue in Bihar: 30 ft Bridge Across Gandak Canal Crumbles in Siwan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Locals said that the 30 ft long concrete bridge built over four decades ago across Gandak canal crumbled at around 5 AM on Saturday after its pillar collapsed. It is speculated that a recent dredging of the canal might have caused the bridge to collapse by weakening the embankment.

Siwan: The patch-up between the BJP and the JD(U) in Bihar may have finally bridged the political divide in the state, but real bridges in the state continue to collapse with a 30 ft concrete bridge on the Gandak canal in Siwan district in the state being the recent example.

Locals said that the bridge collapsed at around 5 am on Saturday in Maharajganj subdivision of the district. The bridge on the Gandak canal between Patedha and Garauli villages collapsed after one of the pillars crumbled.

The bridge collapse early in the morning caused panic in the area. However, there is no report of any casualty in the incident. A video of the bridge collapse has also surfaced in which it is seen how the bridge fell into the canal in no time.

While the actual reason for the bridge collapse was not immediately known, locals from Garauli village said that the canal was dredged by the administration recently adding removal of the soil supporting the embankment might have triggered the collapse.

Mohd Naeemuddin, a local said that the bridge was built across the canal over four decades ago. Locals said that the bridge collapse has disconnected the villages in the area as the bridge was the only connecting link.

The latest incident in a series of bridge collapses in Bihar has once again raised questions about the quality of work by the concerned department.

Recently a bridge built on Pardia Ghat on Bakra river at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore collapsed in Sikti block of Araria.

