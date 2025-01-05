ETV Bharat / state

Brides Decamps With Cash, Jewellery Mid-Wedding In UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: A bride here in the Khajni area decamped mid-wedding with jewellery and cash leaving her 40-year-old groom high and dry.

The drama unfolded at the Shiv Temple in Bharohiya where Kamlesh Kumar was undergoing the rituals for his second marriage, having lost his first wife.

He had secured the relationship with the woman paying a mediator Rs 30,000 in commission.

Kamlesh, a farmer from Sitapur's Govindpur village, approached the media after the incident.

Police said no complaint has yet been filed in the matter.