Bride-to-be Shot Dead by Jilted Lover on Wedding Day in Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: In a heartbreaking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a wedding celebration turned into mourning after a bride-to-be was shot dead by her jilted lover inside a beauty parlor in Jhansi district of the state on Sunday.

Both the victim and the accused are residents of Datia district of Madhya Pradesh while as the tragic incident took place in Chirgaon area of Jhansi while the bride had gone to the parlour.

The venue of wedding of a bride to be who was shot dead by jilted lover in UP's Jhansi (ETV Bharat)

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh S. confirmed the incident adding intense efforts are underway to capture the accused identified as Deepak Ahirwar. Raids are being conducted, and specialized teams are searching for the accused to bring him to book, he said.

It is learnt that the incident took place at around 9 PM on Sunday while the bride was getting ready at a local beauty parlor accompanied by her friends. Deepak, distraught over her impending marriage to another man, seizing an opportunity, shattered the parlor's glass window, entered the premises, and shot his girlfriend with a pistol before fleeing.

Police probing the murder of a bride to be by jilted lover in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi (ETV Bharat)

The woman was taken to the nearby hospital in an injured condition where she succumbed to the gunshot injuries.

The shocking act of violence has sent waves of panic throughout the community.

It is learnt that the accused Deepak Ahirwar, a resident of Vargayan village in the Sonagir police station area of Datia district, Madhya Pradesh was in a relationship with the victim from the same village and both had eloped once for marriage. But the woman had later returned and told police that she had gone with the man out of her own will.

However, the adamant family later fixed her marriage in Chirgaon, Jhansi which had enraged her jilted lover.