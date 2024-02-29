Bride Marries Brother-in-Law as Groom Did Not Turn up on Time for Mass Wedding in UP's Jhansi

Lucknow: A bride married her brother-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi after the groom did not turn up on time for the mass wedding ceremony. Under CM's mass marriage scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government is giving Rs 51,000 to newly married couples. It is learnt that the marriage was performed to avail of the government benefits. In all, 132 couples got married in the Chief Minister's mass wedding ceremony held at the Government Polytechnic College in Jhansi.

The bride and groom come from faraway places to enter into wedlock. Khushi from Barmar near Jhansi is engaged to Vrish Bhanu from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Registration number 36 was registered in the name of both of them. Another man appeared as the groom next to Khushi on the wedding dais. On enquiry, the fake groom said that the original groom did not come on time, hence, he sat on the advice of the elders.

It is learnt that he is reportedly already married and he is the brother-in-law of Khushi. There are allegations that government employees were also involved in this affair. District Social Welfare Officer Lalita Yadav has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

