To Reunite With Lover, Woman Hires Hitman To Murder Husband 15 Days After Marriage

Auraiya: Days after the Saurabh Rajput murder incident, another similar case has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh in which a wife got her husband murdered barely two weeks after their marriage to reunite with her lover.

In the latest case, a man was allegedly murdered 15 days after his marriage by a contract killer hired by his wife in a bid to reunite with her boyfriend in Auraiya district, a police official said on Monday.

Dilip Yadav, 25, a resident of Nagla Deepa village of Bhogaon police station area in ​​Mainpuri had married 22-year-old Pragati Yadav on March 5. On March 19, barely two weeks after the wedding, Dilip was found in a critical condition in a wheat farm. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed on March 21.

Post-mortem revealed that Dilip had been shot in the head with a .315-bore pistol. During the investigation, police officials came to know of the conspiracy hatched by Dilip's newly wedded wife and her boyfriend Anurag, with whom she had been in a relationship for the last four years.

SP Abhijeet R Shankar told the media that Pragati was not happy with her marriage as her family had made her forcefully agree to it. "She was in love with Anurag for the last four years but Pragati's family did not agree to the relationship," the SP said.

The officer said that Pragati conspired with Anurag and even gave him Rs 1 lakh to hire a contract killer to get rid of Dilip. Pragati had sold some of her jewellery to raise the money to get her husband killed.

"Pragati had told Anurag that Dilip was rich and if they could remove him, they would live their life happily. She gave him Rs 1 lakh after which Anurag set up a team to murder Dilip. He hired Ramji Nagar for Rs 2 lakh and paid him 1 lakh that Pragati had given him," the officer said.

How was the plan carried out

Dilip Yadav ran a crane service in Kannauj. On March 19, when he was returning home from work, he stopped at a hotel in Sahar Police Station area. During this time, some bike riders reached the spot. They took Dilip with them on the pretext of pulling out the car that had fallen in the ditch with the help of his crane.

Unaware of the plot against him, Dilip went with the group who attacked him and shot him in the head. Thinking that he was dead, they left him in a critical condition near Palia village, about 7 km from the hotel.

SP Shankar said that during the probe when they screened the CCTVs in the area, they were able to zero in on the attackers.

"During the probe, we were able to identify one of the attackers as Ramji Nagar. We also received inputs that Nagar was meeting someone on Monday. We reached the spot and found Ramji and Anurag at the spot. We also recovered two countrymade pistols and some bullets," he said.

Upon further interrogation, Anurag revealed the plan and the reason to carry out the murder, the officer said.

"Pragati wanted to marry her lover Anurag. She married Dilip at the insistence of her family, but it was not easy for her to forget her lover. After that, both of them hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Dilip. Both of them wanted to enjoy Dilip's property worth crores by eliminating him," he said.