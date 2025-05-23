ETV Bharat / state

Bride From Bijapur Dies In Pune Days After Wedding; Family Alleges Dowry Torture

Pune: A newlywed woman died by suicide in Hadapsar on May 19 following alleged constant harassment by her in-laws. A case was registered on May 23. The deceased has been identified as Deepa alias Devaki Prasad Pujari, 22, a resident of Hadapsar and originally from Karnataka.

Deepa's father Gurusangappa Maygeri, a resident of Karnataka, has lodged a complaint with the Hadapsar police. Accordingly, a case has been registered against her husband Prasad Chandrakant Pujari, father-in-law Chandrakant Pujari, mother-in-law Surekha Pujari and sister-in-law Prasanna Pujari under the Dowry Prevention Act and abetment to suicide.

Further information reveals that Deepa was highly educated and came from a modest family in Bijapur, Karnataka. Notably, she was actively involved in empowering women in her village through financial literacy initiatives and served as the head of the local self-help group. Deepa was married to the accused, Prasad. Her family had reportedly given five tolas of gold and Rs 10 to 12 lakh as dowry.

Immediately after the wedding, Deepa and Prasad moved to Pune. From the very next day, Deepa was allegedly subjected to mental harassment by her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law, who complained that she had not brought enough dowry. Unable to bear the constant harassment, Deepa died by suicide at her residence.