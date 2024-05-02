Bride Flees with Jewelry, Cash Before Wedding in Kanpur, Groom Files Complaint

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A bride absconded with gold jewellery and cash worth lakhs before the wedding in Kanpur South under the pretext of using the washroom. The aggrieved groom, Khalak Singh, a resident of Jhansi, has filed a complaint, alleging fraud by both the runaway bride and the marriage bureau involved.

Sources said that despite extensive search efforts by the groom's family, the woman remained elusive. In his complaint, Khalak said that he met the bride through an online marriage website, where he initially paid a registration fee of Rs 25,000. Subsequently, he deposited Rs 1,10,000 for the marriage arrangements.

However, on April 10, at the Baradevi temple following the exchange of jewellery, the bride along with her relatives vanished during the wedding rituals.

In his complaint, Khalak said, "In December 2023, I paid Rs 25,000 and got myself registered in a marriage beaureau. They showed me the profile of many girls. Soon they asked me to deposit Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand. I did that. After almost three months, the operator of the marriage bureau made me talk to a girl and I said yes for the wedding. We decided to get married in the Baradevi temple."

Feeling betrayed, the groom prompted a police investigation into the matter, under the supervision of DCP South Ravindra Kumar, to ascertain the truth behind the allegations and take necessary actions.

DCP South Ravindra Kumar said that a case of fraud in the name of marriage with Khalak Singh has come to light. Investigation is being done based on the complaint received from the victim. and efforts are on to nab the accused.