Bride Dies Before Wedding In Bareilly, 'Baraatis' Return Midway

Bareilly: In a tragic incident, a bride died hours before her wedding, prompting the 'baraat' (groom's wedding procession) to return midway. The incident took place in Baheri police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

Shanti (20), a resident of Devipura village was supposed to get married to a youth from Nawabganj on Wednesday. The family was busy making preparations with the decorators giving the last touches to the venue and cooks setting aside various dishes for the feast.

Suddenly, Shanti's health condition deteriorated and she complained of restlessness. The family took her to a doctor in Baheri town, where she died during treatment. On the other hand, the 'baraat' that had already left for the wedding venue, returned on hearing the news.

Police have registered a case against the doctor and launched an investigation into the case.

Than Singh, Shanti's father has alleged that the doctor gave her the wrong injection, which led to her death. He told police that after examining her daughter, the doctor had said that she was very weak and he will initiate an intravenous infusion. However as soon as the process started, her condition deteriorated, Singh complained. After this, she was referred to Bareilly but she died before further treatment, he added.

On information, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. A case was filed based on the complaint of Singh.

In-charge inspector of Baheri police station Sanjay Tomar said, "The girl's wedding was scheduled on Wednesday evening but her health suddenly deteriorated and she died during treatment. A case has been registered on the complaint of the family. Further action will be taken after investigation."