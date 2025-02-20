ETV Bharat / state

Bride Abducted In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Police Suspect Ex-Lover

The incident took place on Wednesday when the bride was kidnapped as she arrived for the reception with her husband.

Bride Abducted In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Police Suspect Ex-Lover
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Bhopal: A newlywed bride was allegedly abducted during her wedding reception in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident took place last night when the bride, Sapna Solanki, and her husband, Ashish Rajak, arrived at the reception venue. Soon three unidentified persons came in a speeding Swift car, jumped out, pushed the groom's sister, and abducted Sapna, they said.

Sudhir Arajaria, in charge of TT Nagar Police Station, said the incident shocked the groom’s family after which the police registered a case of kidnapping and are investigating the matter.

“We are tracing Sapna's mobile location, which was found to be in Sagar, a nearby city. A police team has been deployed to Sagar to probe further,” he said.

Citing Ashish's complaint, police said Sapna's ex-lover might be behind the kidnapping. He alleged that someone had also punctured the tyres of his car in Ganjbasoda, Sapna's hometown, during the farewell ceremony after the wedding.

The police said Sapna's kidnapping might be related to a past love affair, as Ashish alleged that Sapna had told him about it. Police’s suspicion was deepened as Sapna's family members were not been reachable as their phones were switched off, and they also did not attend the reception.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to gather more information about the kidnappers.

Read More

  1. Uttar Pradesh Family Seeks Justice For Teen's Kidnapping, Gangrape; Cops Say False Complaint
  2. Case Lodged Against 3 Youths For Kidnap And Gangrape Of Minor Girl At Rajasthan's Dholpur
  3. Miscreants Kidnap Doctor In Karnataka's Ballari, Demand Hefty Ransom

Bhopal: A newlywed bride was allegedly abducted during her wedding reception in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident took place last night when the bride, Sapna Solanki, and her husband, Ashish Rajak, arrived at the reception venue. Soon three unidentified persons came in a speeding Swift car, jumped out, pushed the groom's sister, and abducted Sapna, they said.

Sudhir Arajaria, in charge of TT Nagar Police Station, said the incident shocked the groom’s family after which the police registered a case of kidnapping and are investigating the matter.

“We are tracing Sapna's mobile location, which was found to be in Sagar, a nearby city. A police team has been deployed to Sagar to probe further,” he said.

Citing Ashish's complaint, police said Sapna's ex-lover might be behind the kidnapping. He alleged that someone had also punctured the tyres of his car in Ganjbasoda, Sapna's hometown, during the farewell ceremony after the wedding.

The police said Sapna's kidnapping might be related to a past love affair, as Ashish alleged that Sapna had told him about it. Police’s suspicion was deepened as Sapna's family members were not been reachable as their phones were switched off, and they also did not attend the reception.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to gather more information about the kidnappers.

Read More

  1. Uttar Pradesh Family Seeks Justice For Teen's Kidnapping, Gangrape; Cops Say False Complaint
  2. Case Lodged Against 3 Youths For Kidnap And Gangrape Of Minor Girl At Rajasthan's Dholpur
  3. Miscreants Kidnap Doctor In Karnataka's Ballari, Demand Hefty Ransom

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BRIDE KIDNAPPING BHOPAL MPMADHYA PRADESH NEWSBRIDE ABDUCTED IN MADHYA PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.