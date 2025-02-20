ETV Bharat / state

Bride Abducted In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Police Suspect Ex-Lover

Bhopal: A newlywed bride was allegedly abducted during her wedding reception in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident took place last night when the bride, Sapna Solanki, and her husband, Ashish Rajak, arrived at the reception venue. Soon three unidentified persons came in a speeding Swift car, jumped out, pushed the groom's sister, and abducted Sapna, they said.

Sudhir Arajaria, in charge of TT Nagar Police Station, said the incident shocked the groom’s family after which the police registered a case of kidnapping and are investigating the matter.

“We are tracing Sapna's mobile location, which was found to be in Sagar, a nearby city. A police team has been deployed to Sagar to probe further,” he said.