Bride Abducted In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Police Suspect Ex-Lover

Bhopal: A newlywed bride was allegedly abducted during her wedding reception in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.
According to officials, the incident took place last night when the bride, Sapna Solanki, and her husband, Ashish Rajak, arrived at the reception venue. Soon three unidentified persons came in a speeding Swift car, jumped out, pushed the groom's sister, and abducted Sapna, they said.
Sudhir Arajaria, in charge of TT Nagar Police Station, said the incident shocked the groom’s family after which the police registered a case of kidnapping and are investigating the matter.
“We are tracing Sapna's mobile location, which was found to be in Sagar, a nearby city. A police team has been deployed to Sagar to probe further,” he said.
Citing Ashish's complaint, police said Sapna's ex-lover might be behind the kidnapping. He alleged that someone had also punctured the tyres of his car in Ganjbasoda, Sapna's hometown, during the farewell ceremony after the wedding.
The police said Sapna's kidnapping might be related to a past love affair, as Ashish alleged that Sapna had told him about it. Police’s suspicion was deepened as Sapna's family members were not been reachable as their phones were switched off, and they also did not attend the reception.
The police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to gather more information about the kidnappers.
