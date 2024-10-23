ETV Bharat / state

Bribe For Lifting Wood: JE Among Two Ayodhya Cantonment Board Employees Arrested By CBI On Corruption Charges

A CBI spokesperson said that the accused JE and another employee were arrested for demanding and accepting Rs 10000 bribe from the complainant.

CBI sleuths raid Ayodhya Cantonment Board in Uttar Pradesh. Two employees of the Ayodhya Cantonment Board including a contractual Junior Engineer were arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for allotting a wood lifting contract
CBI sleuths raid Ayodhya Cantonment Board in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 minutes ago

Ayodhya: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two employees of the Ayodhya Cantonment Board including a contractual Junior Engineer for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for allotting a wood lifting contract to him, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrests came a day after the CBI registered a case against a Mate of the Cantonment Board, Ayodhya on allegations that the accused demanded undue advantage of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

A spokesperson for the CBI said that the case was registered against accused Mate of Cantonment Board, on allegations of demanding undue advantage from the complainant for issuance of Allotment Letter (Permission Letter) for lifting wood held at Cantonment Board, Ayodhya which was allotted to complainant after auction held by Cantonment Board, for Rs 1,37,500.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Mate red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Subsequently, a controlled call revealed the complicity of JE (Contractual Employee), Cantonment Board, Ayodhya, UP in the offence, who was also apprehended. Both accused were arrested and will be produced in the competent Court on 23.10.2024,” the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Searches at various locations are in progress in connection with the case.

Sources said that on the complaint of the contractor from Ayodhya, the CBI's anti-corruption team arrived in the city on Tuesday afternoon itself to lay the trap. It is learnt that the arrested Class IV employee Vijay Kumar lives in the office itself.

Earlier also, on 6 September, the CBI team raided the Cantonment Board office in connection with the probe into a tender scam worth crores of rupees. The investigation of the case is underway.

Read more:

  1. CBI Moves SC Against Karnataka Govt's Order In DA Case Against DK Shivakumar
  2. CBI Chargesheets Karti Chidambaram, Others In Chinese Workers' Visa Corruption Case

Ayodhya: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two employees of the Ayodhya Cantonment Board including a contractual Junior Engineer for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for allotting a wood lifting contract to him, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrests came a day after the CBI registered a case against a Mate of the Cantonment Board, Ayodhya on allegations that the accused demanded undue advantage of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

A spokesperson for the CBI said that the case was registered against accused Mate of Cantonment Board, on allegations of demanding undue advantage from the complainant for issuance of Allotment Letter (Permission Letter) for lifting wood held at Cantonment Board, Ayodhya which was allotted to complainant after auction held by Cantonment Board, for Rs 1,37,500.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Mate red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Subsequently, a controlled call revealed the complicity of JE (Contractual Employee), Cantonment Board, Ayodhya, UP in the offence, who was also apprehended. Both accused were arrested and will be produced in the competent Court on 23.10.2024,” the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Searches at various locations are in progress in connection with the case.

Sources said that on the complaint of the contractor from Ayodhya, the CBI's anti-corruption team arrived in the city on Tuesday afternoon itself to lay the trap. It is learnt that the arrested Class IV employee Vijay Kumar lives in the office itself.

Earlier also, on 6 September, the CBI team raided the Cantonment Board office in connection with the probe into a tender scam worth crores of rupees. The investigation of the case is underway.

Read more:

  1. CBI Moves SC Against Karnataka Govt's Order In DA Case Against DK Shivakumar
  2. CBI Chargesheets Karti Chidambaram, Others In Chinese Workers' Visa Corruption Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AYODHYA NEWSAYODHYA CANTONMENT BOARDCBI RAID AYODHYABRIBE FOR LIFING WOODBRIBE FOR LIFTING WOOD AYODHYA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.