Bribe For Lifting Wood: JE Among Two Ayodhya Cantonment Board Employees Arrested By CBI On Corruption Charges

Ayodhya: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two employees of the Ayodhya Cantonment Board including a contractual Junior Engineer for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for allotting a wood lifting contract to him, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrests came a day after the CBI registered a case against a Mate of the Cantonment Board, Ayodhya on allegations that the accused demanded undue advantage of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

A spokesperson for the CBI said that the case was registered against accused Mate of Cantonment Board, on allegations of demanding undue advantage from the complainant for issuance of Allotment Letter (Permission Letter) for lifting wood held at Cantonment Board, Ayodhya which was allotted to complainant after auction held by Cantonment Board, for Rs 1,37,500.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Mate red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Subsequently, a controlled call revealed the complicity of JE (Contractual Employee), Cantonment Board, Ayodhya, UP in the offence, who was also apprehended. Both accused were arrested and will be produced in the competent Court on 23.10.2024,” the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.