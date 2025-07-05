Rs 1.5 Lakh Bribe For Hospital Registration: Rajasthan ACB Arrests Officer On Corruption Charges In Udaipur

Udaipur: In a major anti-graft operation reported from Rajasthan, Jaipur City First Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Assistant Administrative Officer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in lieu of extending the license of a private hospital in Udaipur, officials said.

The accused AAO has been identified as Ashish Damor, posted in CMHO office and a resident of Khandi Obari (Kherwada), presently residing in Udaipur.

Divulging further details about the case, ACB ASP Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that Damor had recently inspected a private hospital in Udaipur with his team. He demanded Rs 2.50 lakh from the hospital operator in exchange for not cancelling the license after finding deficiencies in the inspection.

When the deal was fixed for 2 lakh rupees, the complainant complained about it to Jaipur ACB, Chaudhary said. During verification, the accused took 50 thousand rupees in cash, and fixed Friday evening to take the remaining one and a half lakh rupees, he added.

“After confirmation, the Jaipur ACB team reached Udaipur and caught the accused as soon as he took the bribe amount. ASP Bhupendra Singh said that the search is going on at the residence and other places of the accused. A case has been registered under the sections of the ACB Act and further investigation is being done”.

It is learnt that the trap operation was conducted under the leadership of ASP Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary of Jaipur City First Unit under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of ACB Rajesh Singh.