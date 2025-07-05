ETV Bharat / state

Rs 1.5 Lakh Bribe For Hospital Registration: Rajasthan ACB Arrests Officer On Corruption Charges In Udaipur

The accused was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 2.5 lakh bribe for not cancelling the license and later settling at Rs 1.5 lakh.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

Udaipur: In a major anti-graft operation reported from Rajasthan, Jaipur City First Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Assistant Administrative Officer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in lieu of extending the license of a private hospital in Udaipur, officials said.

The accused AAO has been identified as Ashish Damor, posted in CMHO office and a resident of Khandi Obari (Kherwada), presently residing in Udaipur.

Divulging further details about the case, ACB ASP Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that Damor had recently inspected a private hospital in Udaipur with his team. He demanded Rs 2.50 lakh from the hospital operator in exchange for not cancelling the license after finding deficiencies in the inspection.

When the deal was fixed for 2 lakh rupees, the complainant complained about it to Jaipur ACB, Chaudhary said. During verification, the accused took 50 thousand rupees in cash, and fixed Friday evening to take the remaining one and a half lakh rupees, he added.

“After confirmation, the Jaipur ACB team reached Udaipur and caught the accused as soon as he took the bribe amount. ASP Bhupendra Singh said that the search is going on at the residence and other places of the accused. A case has been registered under the sections of the ACB Act and further investigation is being done”.

It is learnt that the trap operation was conducted under the leadership of ASP Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary of Jaipur City First Unit under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of ACB Rajesh Singh.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan ACB Presents Charge Sheet Against Four Including MLA In Assembly Question Case
  2. Telangana ACB Crackdown: Rs 500 Cr Unaccounted Assets Unearthed In 6 Cases So Far This Year

Udaipur: In a major anti-graft operation reported from Rajasthan, Jaipur City First Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Assistant Administrative Officer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in lieu of extending the license of a private hospital in Udaipur, officials said.

The accused AAO has been identified as Ashish Damor, posted in CMHO office and a resident of Khandi Obari (Kherwada), presently residing in Udaipur.

Divulging further details about the case, ACB ASP Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that Damor had recently inspected a private hospital in Udaipur with his team. He demanded Rs 2.50 lakh from the hospital operator in exchange for not cancelling the license after finding deficiencies in the inspection.

When the deal was fixed for 2 lakh rupees, the complainant complained about it to Jaipur ACB, Chaudhary said. During verification, the accused took 50 thousand rupees in cash, and fixed Friday evening to take the remaining one and a half lakh rupees, he added.

“After confirmation, the Jaipur ACB team reached Udaipur and caught the accused as soon as he took the bribe amount. ASP Bhupendra Singh said that the search is going on at the residence and other places of the accused. A case has been registered under the sections of the ACB Act and further investigation is being done”.

It is learnt that the trap operation was conducted under the leadership of ASP Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary of Jaipur City First Unit under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of ACB Rajesh Singh.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan ACB Presents Charge Sheet Against Four Including MLA In Assembly Question Case
  2. Telangana ACB Crackdown: Rs 500 Cr Unaccounted Assets Unearthed In 6 Cases So Far This Year

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACBBRIBE FOR HOSPITAL LICENSERAJASTHAN ACBRAJASTHAN ACB CORRUPTION CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.