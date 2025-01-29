Brewery Row: UDF Releases Cabinet Note, Reiterates Corruption Charges Against Govt

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected graft charges related to the allocation of a brewery unit in Palakkad, the opposition UDF on Wednesday released a cabinet note, reiterating their claim that the decision was made without consulting concerned government departments.

The decision to permit the Oasis Commercial Private Limited Company to set up "liquor manufacturing plants" was taken unilaterally by CM Vijayan and Excise Minister M B Rajesh, it alleged. The cabinet note dated January 15, which mentions that no discussion was held with any other departments on the matter, was proof of this, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged.

"The cabinet note states that no permission of any other government departments had been sought or any communication was held with them (on the matter)," he said in a statement.

The document endorses the Opposition's contention that this "controversial decision" was taken by the chief minister and the excise minister without making any consultation within the government or with the ruling LDF, Satheesan alleged.

"None of the departments, like finance, water resources, industry, and local self-government, were aware of the details of the project. There is also no information about whether it was discussed in the front," he said. The LoP sought to know why the government was this much secretive in the matter.

He also questioned the lavishing of praise upon the private company in the cabinet note covering up the allegations and legal measures being faced by it. In a sweeping move, approvals have been granted for a slew of liquor projects, including an ethanol plant, multi-feeds distillation unit, IMFL bottling unit, brewery, and brandy/wine plant, among others, he said, quoting the cabinet note.

This decision was made citing the state government's liquor policy for 2023-24, the Congress leader alleged, adding that this single decision had approved these projects simultaneously, without due consideration. The LoP also said he would like to know the opinion of LDF partners on the matter.

The UDF released the cabinet note days after the CM rejected their corruption allegation in the Assembly, stating that there was no basis for any suspicion.

Vijayan had clarified in the House that the initial permission granted for the project falls under the government's sole discretion and does not require consultation with the panchayat. The approval was issued under the "ease of doing business" category, he added.

The 2023-24 liquor policy of the state is clear and transparent, the CM had said, adding the policy aims to produce the required extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and ethanol domestically. To achieve this, permission would be granted to eligible companies to establish new brewery units and distilleries, Vijayan had said, quoting the policy.

The state cabinet, last week, approved the proposal by Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd to set up the plants, subject to compliance with existing guidelines and conditions.

The opposition UDF had urged the Left government in Kerala to withdraw the approval granted to the private company for establishing a brewery unit in Elappully village in Palakkad, arguing that the project was unnecessary for the people of the state and would exacerbate drinking water scarcity in the area.